21.03.2024

Iberdrola To Accelerate Electrification; Sees High-mid-single-digit Growth In Earnings By 2026

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola said electrification of energy is unstoppable and will expand exponentially in the years ahead, supporting decarbonisation. To accelerate electrification, the company expects gross investments of 41 billion euros by 2026, including the purchase of 18.4% of Avangrid. The company's partners in renewables will contribute 5 billion euros, bringing net investment to 36 billion euros. The company plans 60% of investments to expand and strengthen networks in the US, UK, Brazil and Spain. Also, the company targets 10,000 new hires in the period.

Iberdrola targets EBITDA of between 16.5 billion euros and 17 billion euros in 2026. Also, the company expects 11 billion euros in dividends between 2024 and 2026.

Nachrichten

