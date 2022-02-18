IBERIA ADVISORY AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY (DON) PAYMENT INTEGRITY INFORMATION ACT OF 2019 (PIIA) CONTRACT

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia Advisory announces today the recent award of a contract to support the DON's PIIA program for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Financial Management & Comptroller (OASN (FM&C)). This prime contract enables Iberia to provide the DON with the following services:

Coordinate with Budget Submitting Office and payment office stakeholders to identify current payment and collections processes, work with system owners to validate and collect available data, and identify data and process gaps

Support all phases of the DON PIIA program, including preparing executive level briefings, monthly, quarterly, and annual PIIA Reporting; develop sampling and corrective action plans; updating policies, procedures, and training; and, recommending program improvements

Develop and maintain improper payment dashboards that identify improper payments by root cause and organization

Conduct program analysis to include Post Pay Review support for DON programs

Conduct and report on Risk Assessments

Collaborate with DFAS regarding PIIA Key Supporting Documentation

Support review of samples of Navy ERP and Navy Commercial Bill Paying Offices

Develop Memoranda of Understanding, guidance, and reports supporting PIIA

"Iberia has been providing financial services to the federal government since our inception. This opportunity allows our team to deliver these important capabilities to elevate the DON's PIIA program and demonstrates our proven expertise and reflects our commitment to the mission of OASN (FM&C)," said Ryan Waguespack, President of Iberia.

This contract represents Iberia's first contract with the OASN (FM&C). The mission of the OASN (FM&C) is to lead the DON's efforts to produce auditable financial statements, execute effective and transparent budgets, consolidate and operate agile financial systems, and develop and execute financial laws, regulations, and policies, enabling leadership decision-making and ensuring stewardship of taxpayer dollars. This mission is in service of a strategic vision to enable decision-makers to manage resources effectively in support of the National Defense Strategy and Departmental Priorities.

Iberia Advisory is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and provider of financial management services to the Federal Government and Department of Defense (DoD). Iberia provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Change Management. To learn more, visit www.iberiaadvisory.com

