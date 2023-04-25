IBFD Unveils New Book 'Normativity in International Tax Law' by Daniel W. Blum

AMSTERDAM, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD is pleased to announce the release of "Normativity in International Tax Law” by Daniel W. Blum, winner of the prestigious IFA Mitchell B. Carroll Prize 2022. The book offers a comprehensive analysis of the legal theoretical foundations of international tax law, situating contemporary discourse within the spectrum between legal positivism, realism, and naturalism.

Blum’s groundbreaking work challenges conventional thinking about international tax law, and its normative foundations. The book’s original and insightful contributions will be invaluable to tax scholars, practitioners, and policymakers around the world.

According to the author, "The book aims to bring a fresh perspective to the debate on the normative foundations of international tax law. It presents a nuanced and multifaceted analysis of the different schools of legal thought, providing a theoretical framework for the normative dimensions of international tax law.”

"We are thrilled to include 'Normativity in International Tax Law' in our WU Institute for Austrian and International Tax Law - Tax Law and Policy Series. IBFD is proud to publish this book and contribute to the ongoing debate on international taxation." - Michael Lang, Series Editor.

"Normativity in International Tax Law” is available for purchase from the IBFD Bookstore https://www.ibfd.org/shop/book/normativity-international-tax-law.

About the Author

Priv. Doz. Dr. Daniel W. Blum LLM (NYU), BSc. is a Visiting Professor at the Institute for Austrian and International Tax Law at the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) and a Tax Manager at Deloitte Austria. In his research, Daniel W. Blum focuses on Austrian corporate tax law as well as on EU and international tax law including its legal theoretical aspects.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

