iBio Aktie

iBio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JNBU / ISIN: US4510332038

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04.08.2026 14:01:39

IBio Names Molly Carr As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - iBio, Inc. (IBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Molly Carr as its chief medical officer.

Carr, a physician with more than 30 years of clinical, academic and biopharmaceutical experience in endocrinology and metabolic disease, will lead iBio's global clinical strategy, medical affairs and regulatory initiatives as the company advances its pipeline toward late-stage development.

Before joining iBio, Carr held senior roles in clinical development, medical affairs, business development and academia at Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, CSL Behring, Wyeth, Northwestern University, and the University of Washington.

Most recently, she served as clinical head and associate vice president of Eli Lilly's Insulin and Glucagon Franchise, where she oversaw the company's insulin portfolio and clinical development team, including the Phase 3 program for once-weekly insulin candidate efsitora, as well as programs covering prandial insulin, nasal glucagon, biosimilars and legacy insulin products.

"Adding Molly to our leadership team is a critical step as we advance our obesity and cardiometabolic pipeline into the clinic, said Martin Brenner," Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of iBio.

iBio shares closed up 1.43% at $1.42 on Monday.

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