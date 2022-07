IBM acquires data observability firm Databand.ai

With an eye on the proliferation and growing importance of data, IBM on Wednesday said that it was acquiring data observability services firm Databand.ai for an undisclosed amount, as part of its strategy to bolster its hybrid cloud and AI services.The acquisition, according to Big Blue, will help it to carve out a piece of the growing data observability market, which was estimated by IDC to be around $5 billion in 2020, expanding significantly year-over-year.What is data observabiity?Not to be confused with full-stack observability and application performance management (APM), data observability is a subset of full-stack observability that deals with understanding why a data set or data pipeline is not acting as desired. A data observability platform provides the necessary tools for data engineers to quickly figure out whether data products such as analytics dashboards or machine learning models are working properly and trace the origin of the issue in case of a failure.To read this article in full, please click here