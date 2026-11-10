Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 15:29:23

IBM And Microsoft Unveil Imagine Enterprise

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT) announced Imagine Enterprise, an AI platform that helps businesses build, manage, and oversee AI agents designed to handle industry-specific tasks and processes.

IBM Consulting and Microsoft are combining their technology and expertise, along with engineering support for eligible projects, to help businesses adopt AI faster.

Imagine Enterprise helps businesses, particularly those in regulated industries, combine human expertise with AI agents and connect them to company data and daily operations. It includes tools to monitor and control AI agents and support compliance with industry requirements.

IBM contributes its AI expertise and more than 6,000 AI agents and tools through IBM Consulting Advantage, while Microsoft provides the AI, data, cloud, and security infrastructure.

Engineers from both companies will also help customers move from testing AI solutions to full-scale deployment.

On the NYSE, the shares for IBM are trading at $244.46 in the pre-market hours. The shares closed regular trading on Monday 0.45 percent up.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Analysen
07:30 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.11.26 Microsoft Outperform Bernstein Research
02.11.26 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
02.11.26 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.10.26 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 478,20 -1,65% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen