IBM And Microsoft Unveil Imagine Enterprise

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT) announced Imagine Enterprise, an AI platform that helps businesses build, manage, and oversee AI agents designed to handle industry-specific tasks and processes.

IBM Consulting and Microsoft are combining their technology and expertise, along with engineering support for eligible projects, to help businesses adopt AI faster.

Imagine Enterprise helps businesses, particularly those in regulated industries, combine human expertise with AI agents and connect them to company data and daily operations. It includes tools to monitor and control AI agents and support compliance with industry requirements.

IBM contributes its AI expertise and more than 6,000 AI agents and tools through IBM Consulting Advantage, while Microsoft provides the AI, data, cloud, and security infrastructure.

Engineers from both companies will also help customers move from testing AI solutions to full-scale deployment.

On the NYSE, the shares for IBM are trading at $244.46 in the pre-market hours. The shares closed regular trading on Monday 0.45 percent up.