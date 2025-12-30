Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
30.12.2025 16:20:00
IBM Became an AI Powerhouse in 2025
For a technology company to survive more than a century, it must continually reinvent itself. IBM (NYSE: IBM) has faced multiple crises throughout its long history, and each time, the company has ultimately found its footing through transformation.In the 1990s, former CEO Lou Gerstner rebuilt IBM's culture and pivoted the company toward services, shifting its focus away from hardware. Over the past decade, cloud computing has posed a significant threat to IBM, prompting the company to undergo another transformation into a leader in hybrid cloud computing.Today, artificial intelligence is disrupting industries and putting every technology company on notice. IBM was slow to find a viable business model for the age of AI, but the company landed on a winning strategy in 2025, and it's now well-positioned to thrive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
