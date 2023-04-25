|
IBM BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE 28th CONSECUTIVE YEAR
ARMONK, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.66 per common share, payable June 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2023.
This is the 28th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.
Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer, said: "Clients and partners around the world are turning to IBM's hybrid cloud and AI technologies and services as they look to unlock productivity and automate operations and processes. Our consistent revenue growth, strong recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation enable us to invest in our business as well as return capital to shareholders through our dividend."
