IBM bolsters BI offerings with Business Analytics Enterprise suite

IBM is releasing a business intelligence (BI) and analytics suite, dubbed Business Analytics Enterprise, that it says is designed to help companies break down data silos and barriers to collaboration caused by the use of varied sets of analytics tools across different divisions.In doing so, companies can better face growing challenges including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and evolving regulations, IBM said.The new suite—comprising a new Analytics Content Hub as well as enhanced versions of Planning Analytics with Watson and Cognos Analytics with Watson—provides business intelligence tools capabilities for budgeting, reporting, and forecasting data across different divisions, the company said.