IBM builds out Qiskit quantum computing platform

IBM is expanding Qiskit, its quantum computing software, into a comprehensive software stack that includes middleware, serverless building blocks, and generative AI coding assistance. The company says the platform for building, optimizing, and executing programs on IBM quantum systems will also deliver better performance.Announced May 15, the intiative builds on the Qiskit SDK 1.x, combining a stable software development kit and a portfolio of services for running complex quantum circuits on 100+ qubit IBM quantum computers. IBM said the expansion will enable members of the IBM Quantum Network to discover the next generation of quantum algorithms in their respective domains. The expansion of Qiskit includes more than 100 releases from its origins as a research tool built to study the inner workings of quantum computers.