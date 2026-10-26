Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
26.10.2026 20:58:00
IBM Continues to Plug Along, but Its Quantum Computing Bet Could Be the Real Catalyst
While it seems like most tech companies are staking their fortunes on artificial intelligence (AI), International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is betting big that quantum computing could be the technology that changes its trajectory. It is the mega-cap tech company most tied to this nascent technology, and if it can crack the quantum code and become a leader in the space, its stock could have a lot of upside from here.
In the meantime, IBM's core business continues to plug along. Let's dig into the company's Q3 results and prospects to see if now is the time to buy the quantum computing stock.
On its Q3 earnings conference call, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said, "Quantum remains a strategic area of differentiation for IBM and a significant long-term opportunity."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison im Blick: ATX in der Feiertagspause -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb am Montag geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte derweil zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich positiv. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.