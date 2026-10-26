IBM Continues to Plug Along, but Its Quantum Computing Bet Could Be the Real Catalyst

While it seems like most tech companies are staking their fortunes on artificial intelligence (AI), International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is betting big that quantum computing could be the technology that changes its trajectory. It is the mega-cap tech company most tied to this nascent technology, and if it can crack the quantum code and become a leader in the space, its stock could have a lot of upside from here.

In the meantime, IBM's core business continues to plug along. Let's dig into the company's Q3 results and prospects to see if now is the time to buy the quantum computing stock.

On its Q3 earnings conference call, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said, "Quantum remains a strategic area of differentiation for IBM and a significant long-term opportunity."

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