IBM Expects Weak Q2 Earnings, Below Estimates; Shares Plunge 19%

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. or IBM (IBM) Tuesday reported preliminary second-quarter results, expecting weak earnings amid slightly higher revenues. The company said the performance in the quarter was below expectations.

In pre-market activity, the shares were plunging around 19 percent, trading at $234.99.

For the second quarter, the company expects to report earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.27, down 2 percent from $2.31 last year. Operating earnings per share would be $2.93, up 5 percent from $2.80 a year ago.

Gross profit margin would be 57.7 percent, down 100 basis points from last year, and operating margin of 59.4 percent, down 70 basis points.

The company reported revenue of $17.2 billion, up 1 percent from last year, with Software revenue growth of 5 percent.

Consulting revenue was flat on a reported basis, but up 1 percent at constant currency. Infrastructure revenue dropped 7 percent.

The company said it had expected Infrastructure revenue to decline low-single digits for the year, beginning this quarter. "What played out was worse than our expectations, driven by a shortfall in our Z performance and the associated software stack, primarily in Transaction Processing," the company noted.

Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM, stated, "In the last few weeks of June, we saw clients shift their quarterly capex spend toward servers, storage, and memory purchases to secure supply-constrained infrastructure ahead of expected price increases. This dynamic impacted client buying patterns. While we anticipated some supply chain related impact in our expectations, we did not anticipate the magnitude of the capex reprioritization. In addition, clients were distracted with rapidly-evolving, industry-wide cybersecurity concerns in the quarter."

Krishna added that the firm failed to adapt and move quickly enough, and numerous large deals failed to close on the timelines expected, driving the majority of its shortfall.