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WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
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28.11.2026 00:11:02
IBM Has Paid a Dividend Every Year Since 1916. Here's What the Stock Yields After Its 26% Drop.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has paid shareholders a dividend every year since 1916. And in April, it lifted its quarterly payout for the 31st straight year.
The stock's recent history is rockier. Shares finished June 2 at $329.23, a record close. The steepest drop since then was on July 14, when shares fell around 25% in one day after IBM reported preliminary second-quarter results that missed its own expectations. At about $243 as of this writing, the stock is still 26% under the record.
The drop has lifted the yield for anyone buying today. IBM pays $1.69 a share every quarter, or $6.76 a year, which works out to a dividend yield of around 2.8% at the stock's current price. At the June record, the same payout yielded about 2.1%.
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