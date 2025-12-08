IBM Aktie

IBM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851399 / ISIN: US4592001014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 04:33:27

IBM In Advanced Talks To Confluent In $11 Bln Deal : Report

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines (IBM) is in advanced negotiations to acquire data-infrastructure company Confluent (CFLT) in a deal valued at around $11 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report noted that an agreement could be announced as early as Monday, though it cautioned that discussions may still fall apart before a final decision is reached.

If completed, the acquisition would underscore IBM's strategic focus on strengthening its capabilities in data management and infrastructure. The move is expected to significantly enhance IBM's competitive position in the market.

CFLT closed at $23.14 on December 5, down $0.21 or 0.90%. But in overnight trading, the stock rose sharply to $28.28, gaining $5.14 or 22.21%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Analysen

07.04.25 IBM Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.03.25 IBM Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.03.25 IBM Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.01.25 IBM Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.01.25 IBM Sell UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IBM Corp. (International Business Machines) 264,80 0,19% IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
03:15 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen