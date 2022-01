IBM Is Growing Again After Kyndryl Spin-Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has spent the better part of a decade transforming itself into a cloud-computing and AI-focused company. It hasn't been a smooth ride. While the cloud business has been growing at double-digit rates, slow-growing, low-margin legacy businesses have been dragging down the century-old tech giant.IBM completed the spin-off of Kyndryl , its managed infrastructure-services business, in November, shedding around $19 billion of annual revenue in the process. What remains of IBM is leaner, more focused, and more capable of producing consistent growth. The company's first earnings report since the separation gives investors a glimpse of what they can expect from the new IBM.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading