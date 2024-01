IBM Looks Set for a Smashing 2024

In a way, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) suffers from being a tech stock with a long history. It isn't necessarily seen as an innovative company, and it's safe to say few consider it to be a true leader or must-hold stock in the crowded sector.So that makes it a bit of a sleeper, particularly in light of its freshly released quarterly earnings report. If the company's projections prove accurate, it's going to have quite the year to celebrate in 2024.IBM's final set of 2023 quarterly figures were published after market close on Wednesday, and investors immediately took notice. And the stock closed the day on Thursday with a 9% rise. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel