|
13.04.2023 08:11:00
IBM Mulls Sale Of Weather Business: WSJ Reports
(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is exploring a sale of its weather operation as it seeks to streamline its operations, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The Weather.com owner is likely to get more than $1 billion in the sale, and most likely, private-equity firm would be the buyer.
An auction of the business is at an early stage, and there may not be a deal, the report noted.
IBM bought the Weather Co., a weather forecasting and information technology company that owns and operates weather.com, and Weather Underground, in 2016. According to the company's website, the business issues more than 25 billion forecasts a day.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Nachrichten
|
04.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: IBM gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.23
|Tarifgespräche für IBM Deutschland beginnen (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|114,75
|-1,80%