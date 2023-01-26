|
26.01.2023 03:25:52
IBM Plans To Cut About 3,900 Jobs : Reports
(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) plans to cut about 3,900 jobs or about 1.5% of its global workforce, according to several media reports citing a company spokesman's interview.
The spokesman reportedly said the job cuts are a final step after asset sales rather than a sign of weakness in its business.
The company reportedly expects to record a first-quarter charge of $300 million tied the spinoff of its managed infrastructure business, Kyndryl, and the divestiture last year of its Watson health-care unit.
While announcing its fourth quarter results earlier today, IBM said it expects full-year 2023 constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model, and about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.
Many major US tech firms recently announced job cuts or hiring freeze amid the slowing growth. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of search giant Google, plans about 12,000 job cuts, while Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, Amazon 18,000 jobs or about 6% of its workforce, and Facebook parent Meta around 11,000 roles.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|26.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.01.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.01.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.01.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|89,07
|-0,37%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|90,68
|-0,35%
|Amazon
|90,47
|-0,35%
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|123,38
|-0,74%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|134,54
|0,24%
|Microsoft Corp.
|226,55
|-0,35%