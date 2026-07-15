Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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15.07.2026 10:30:00
IBM Plunged After Issuing a Warning on the Software Sector. Time to Buy?
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) just experienced one of the largest one-day declines in its history. That 25% drop on Tuesday came after CEO Arvind Krishna admitted that high capital expenditures on hardware had caused many companies to shift budgets away from software spending.Such a sharp reaction from the market will understandably leave many investors wondering how to react. However, there are good reasons to treat this plunge as a buying opportunity.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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