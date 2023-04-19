IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

Software and Consulting Led Revenue Growth; Strong Gross Profit Margin Expansion

ARMONK, N.Y., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2023 earnings results.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate that clients continue turning to IBM for our unique combination of an open hybrid cloud platform, enterprise-focused AI, and business expertise to unlock productivity and drive efficiency in their operations," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "This gives us confidence in our current growth expectations for revenue and free cash flow for the year."

First-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $14.3 billion , up 0.4 percent, up 4.4 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 3 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue up 3 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue down 4 percent, flat at constant currency





- Net cash from operating activities of $3.8 billion , up $0.5 billion ; free cash flow of $1.3 billion , up $0.1 billion

FIRST QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Results include impact of charges for stranded costs related to portfolio actions*





















Pre-tax









Diluted













Gross



Pre-tax

Income



Net



Earnings







Revenue



Profit



Income*

Margin*



Income*



Per Share*

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 14.3B

$ 7.5B

$ 1.1B

7.4 % $ 0.9B

$ 1.02

Year/Year



0.4 %**

2 %

70 % 3.0 Pts

41 %

40 % Operating

(Non-GAAP)







$ 7.7B

$ 1.4B

10.2 % $ 1.2B

$ 1.36

Year/Year









2 %

(4) % (0.5) Pts

(2) %

(3) % * Results include the impact of charges for stranded costs related to portfolio actions. YTY impact of charges for GAAP and Operating (Non-GAAP)

results: Pre-Tax Income ($0.25B); Pre-Tax Income Margin (1.8 Pts); Net Income ($0.20B); EPS ($0.22).

** 4% at constant currency



"In the quarter, we remained focused on the fundamentals of our business, increasing productivity and generating operating leverage," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "As a result, we again expanded our gross profit margin, improved our underlying profit performance and increased our cash generation. We are well-positioned to continue investing for growth and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for First Quarter

Software — revenues of $5.9 billion , up 2.6 percent, up 5.6 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency:

-- Red Hat up 8 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency

-- Automation down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

-- Security down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 3 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency





- Business Transformation up 1 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting down 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 7 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency





- Hybrid Infrastructure up 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency:

-- z Systems up 7 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure down 3 percent, flat at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 9 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency





Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.8 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $1.8 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $1.3 billion, up $0.1 billion year to year.

IBM ended the first quarter with $17.6 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $8.8 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $10.5 billion, totaled $58.7 billion, up $7.8 billion since the end of 2022. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

Revenue: The company expects constant currency revenue growth of three percent to five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to revenue growth.

Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $10.5 billion in free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q23. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022



REVENUE BY SEGMENT















Software

$ 5,921

$ 5,772



Consulting



4,962



4,829



Infrastructure



3,098



3,219



Financing



196



154



Other



75



224



TOTAL REVENUE



14,252



14,197





















GROSS PROFIT



7,509



7,335





















GROSS PROFIT MARGIN















Software



79.5 %

78.8 %

Consulting



25.2 %

24.3 %

Infrastructure



51.7 %

50.5 %

Financing



43.9 %

37.7 %



















TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN



52.7 %

51.7 %



















EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME















S,G&A



4,853



4,597



R,D&E



1,655



1,679



Intellectual property and custom development income



(180)



(121)



Other (income) and expense



(245)



246



Interest expense



367



311



TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME



6,451



6,712





















INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS















BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,058



623



Pre-tax margin



7.4 %

4.4 %

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes



124



(39)



Effective tax rate



11.7 %

(6.3) %



















INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 934

$ 662





















DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS















Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes



(7)



71





















NET INCOME

$ 927

$ 733





















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK















Assuming Dilution















Continuing Operations

$ 1.02

$ 0.73



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.08



TOTAL

$ 1.01

$ 0.81





















Basic















Continuing Operations

$ 1.03

$ 0.74



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.08



TOTAL

$ 1.02

$ 0.82





















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)















Assuming Dilution



917.8



909.2



Basic



907.5



899.3





INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





At

At



March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2023

2022 ASSETS:











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,337

$ 7,886 Restricted cash



198



103 Marketable securities



8,057



852 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net



5,757



6,541 Short-term financing receivables, net



6,662



7,790 Other accounts receivable, net



812



817 Inventories



1,603



1,552 Deferred costs



1,055



967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,501



2,611 Total Current Assets



35,982



29,118













Property, plant and equipment, net



5,344



5,334 Operating right-of-use assets, net



2,789



2,878 Long-term financing receivables, net



5,065



5,806 Prepaid pension assets



8,487



8,236 Deferred costs



846



866 Deferred taxes



6,419



6,256 Goodwill



56,193



55,949 Intangibles, net



10,905



11,184 Investments and sundry assets



1,607



1,617 Total Assets

$ 133,637

$ 127,243













LIABILITIES:











Current Liabilities:











Taxes

$ 1,650

$ 2,196 Short-term debt



4,887



4,760 Accounts payable



3,728



4,051 Deferred income



13,220



12,032 Operating lease liabilities



869



874 Other liabilities



6,638



7,592 Total Current Liabilities



30,993



31,505













Long-term debt



53,826



46,189 Retirement related obligations



9,509



9,596 Deferred income



3,443



3,499 Operating lease liabilities



2,094



2,190 Other liabilities



12,099



12,243 Total Liabilities



111,964



105,222













EQUITY:











IBM Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



58,675



58,343 Retained earnings



149,253



149,825 Treasury stock — at cost



(169,544)



(169,484) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(16,780)



(16,740) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity



21,604



21,944













Noncontrolling interests



68



77 Total Equity



21,672



22,021













Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 133,637

$ 127,243

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended





March 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

2023

2022*

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 3,774

$ 3,248

















Less: change in IBM Financing receivables



1,977



1,631

Capital Expenditures, net



(457)



(378)

















Free Cash Flow



1,340



1,240

















Acquisitions



(22)



(698)

Divestitures



—



61

Dividends



(1,497)



(1,475)

Non-Financing Debt



9,692



4,675

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)



(762)



(590)

















Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities

$ 8,752

$ 3,213

____________________ * Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2023

2022* Net Income from Operations

$ 927

$ 733 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles



1,074



1,257 Stock-based Compensation



268



234 Working Capital / Other



(473)



(606) IBM Financing A/R



1,977



1,631 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 3,774

$ 3,248













Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds



(457)



(378) Divestitures, net of cash transferred



—



61 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(22)



(698) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net



(7,481)



(344) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ (7,960)

$ (1,358)













Debt, net of payments & proceeds



7,304



2,948 Dividends



(1,497)



(1,475) Financing - Other



(99)



(95) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ 5,708

$ 1,377













Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash



24



(5) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

$ 1,547

$ 3,263 ____________________ * Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 5,921

$ 4,962

$ 3,098

$ 196

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations*

$ 1,164

$ 382

$ 216

$ 100

Pre-tax Margin*



19.7 %

7.7 %

7.0 %

51.3 % Change YTY Revenue



2.6 %

2.8 %

(3.7) %

27.3 % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



5.6 %

8.2 %

0.1 %

31.0 %































Three Months Ended March 31, 2022























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 5,772

$ 4,829

$ 3,219

$ 154

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,134

$ 348

$ 199

$ 84

Pre-tax Margin



19.7 %

7.2 %

6.2 %

54.6 % ____________________

* The first quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.26 billion for stranded costs related to portfolio actions is not included in the measure of segment

pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 7,509

$ 148

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 7,658

Gross Profit Margin



52.7 %

1.0 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

53.7 % S,G&A

$ 4,853

$ (246)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,607

Other (Income) & Expense



(245)



(2)



5



—



—



(242)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,451



(247)



5



—



—



6,209

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



1,058



396



(5)



—



—



1,449

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



7.4 %

2.8 pts.

0.0 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

10.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ 124

$ 91

$ (10)

$ (5)

$ —

$ 200

Effective Tax Rate



11.7 %

3.1 pts.

(0.7) pts.

(0.3) pts.

— pts.

13.8 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 934

$ 305

$ 5

$ 5

$ —

$ 1,249

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



6.6 %

2.1 pts.

0.0 pts.

0.0 pts.

— pts.

8.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 1.02

$ 0.33

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ —

$ 1.36













































Three Months Ended March 31, 2022





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 7,335

$ 181

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 7,516

Gross Profit Margin



51.7 %

1.3 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

52.9 % S,G&A

$ 4,597

$ (286)

$ —

$ —

$ (0)

$ 4,311

Other (Income) & Expense



246



(1)



(202)



—



(222)



(179)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,712



(287)



(202)



—



(222)



6,001

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



623



468



202



—



222



1,515

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



4.4 %

3.3 pts.

1.4 pts.

— pts.

1.6 pts.

10.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ (39)

$ 109

$ 58

$ 116

$ —

$ 244

Effective Tax Rate



(6.3) %

9.1 pts.

4.6 pts.

7.7 pts.

0.9 pts.

16.1 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 662

$ 359

$ 144

$ (116)

$ 222

$ 1,271

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



4.7 %

2.5 pts.

1.0 pts.

(0.8) pts.

1.6 pts.

9.0 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 0.73

$ 0.39

$ 0.16

$ (0.13)

$ 0.24

$ 1.40

____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related

to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As

Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.



