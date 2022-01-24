24.01.2022 22:08:00

IBM RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

"We increased revenue in the fourth quarter with hybrid cloud adoption driving growth in software and consulting," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Our fourth-quarter results give us confidence in our ability to deliver our objectives of sustained mid-single digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow in 2022."

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, fourth-quarter and full-year results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $16.7 billion, up 6.5 percent, up 8.6 percent at constant currency (including about 3.5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Software revenue up 8 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Hybrid cloud revenue:
          -- Fourth Quarter: $6.2 billion, up 16 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency
          -- Full Year: $20.2 billion, up 20 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
  • Pre-tax Income:
    - GAAP: $2.9 billion, up 183 percent, including 167 points from the impact of fourth-quarter 2020 charge for structural actions
    - Operating (Non-GAAP): $3.5 billion, up 102 percent, including 92 points from the impact of fourth-quarter 2020 charge for structural actions





















FOURTH QUARTER 2021 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY












Pre-tax 














Gross



Pre-tax 


Income 



Net 



Diluted 





Revenue



Profit



Income**


Margin**



Income**



EPS**


GAAP from
Continuing
Operations


$

16.7B


$

9.5B


$

2.9B


17.2

%

$

2.5B


$

2.72


    Year/Year



6.5

%*


2.8

%


183

%

10.7

Pts


107

%


106

%

Operating
(Non-GAAP)


$



$

9.7B


$

3.5B


21.2

%

$

3.0B


$

3.35


    Year/Year






2.8

%


102

%

10.0

Pts


80

%


78

%

* 8.6% at constant currency

** Year-to-year results include impact of $1.5 billion pre-tax charge for structural actions in fourth quarter of 2020

"In 2021, we continued to invest for the future by increasing R&D spending, expanding our ecosystem and acquiring 15 companies to strengthen our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With the separation of Kyndryl we now have taken the next step in the evolution of our strategy, creating value through focus and strengthening our financial profile."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

  • Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $7.3 billion, up 8.2 percent, up 10.1 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 7 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency (including about 1 point from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
          -- Red Hat up 19 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency
          -- Automation up 13 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency
          -- Data & AI up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
          -- Security down 2 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 11 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (including about 16 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 22 percent, up 24 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.7 billion, up 13.1 percent, up 15.7 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 18 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations up 6 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 31 percent, up 34 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $4.4 billion, down 0.2 percent, up 1.7 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
    - Hybrid Infrastructure flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 4 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
          -- IBM Z down 6 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency
          -- Distributed Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 1 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency (including about 6 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue down 12 percent, down 11 percent at constant currency

  • Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion, down 29.4 percent, down 28.8 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
On a consolidated basis, full-year cash from operating activities was $12.8 billion and free cash flow was $6.5 billion. These consolidated results include ten months of Kyndryl results, and reflect cash paid in 2021 for separation charges and fourth-quarter 2020 structural actions.

IBM's post-separation baseline free cash flow for the year was $7.9 billion excluding Kyndryl charges and pre-separation activity. This view is aligned to the company's go-forward business. Payments for IBM-related structural actions and deferred cash taxes paid in 2021 contributed to the year-to-year decline in the post-separation baseline free cash flow.

IBM ended the year with $7.6 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), down $6.7 billion from year-end 2020, reflecting acquisitions of $3.3 billion and debt reduction payments consistent with the company's previously-stated intention to deleverage. Debt, including Financing debt of $13.9 billion, totaled $51.7 billion, down $9.6 billion since the end of 2020, and down more than $21 billion since closing the Red Hat acquisition. The company returned $5.9 billion to shareholders in dividends.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations
The company will discuss 2022 expectations during today's quarterly earnings conference call.

Continuing Operations
With the separation completed on November 3, 2021, Kyndryl's operational activity has been reclassified to IBM's discontinued operations results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). As discussed in previous communications, discontinued operations does not include historical intercompany transactions between IBM and Kyndryl (e.g., purchases of IBM hardware and software) which were previously eliminated in consolidation. It also does not include the spending for shared services (e.g., finance, marketing, human resources, global sales coverage) that has already been transferred to Kyndryl. IBM results on a continuing operations basis after separation reflect the new commercial relationship with Kyndryl and do not include shared services costs, which have been transferred to Kyndryl.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • consolidated free cash flow;
  • post-separation baseline free cash flow.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q21. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:       IBM
                    Sarah Meron, 347–891–1770
                    sarah.meron@ibm.com

                    Tim Davidson, 914–844–7847
                    tfdavids@us.ibm.com

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended




Year Ended





December 31, 




December 31, 





2021


2020




2021


2020



REVENUE

















Software


$

7,273


$

6,719




$

24,141


$

22,927



Consulting



4,746



4,196





17,844



16,257



Infrastructure



4,414



4,425





14,188



14,533



Financing



172



244





774



975



Other



89



98





404



488



TOTAL REVENUE



16,695



15,682





57,350



55,179




















GROSS PROFIT



9,500



9,238





31,486



30,865




















GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

















Software



80.9

%


80.5

%




78.8

%


78.3

%


Consulting



27.0

%


29.7

%




28.0

%


29.3

%


Infrastructure



54.8

%


60.1

%




55.3

%


57.5

%


Financing



32.5

%


36.0

%




31.7

%


41.6

%



















TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN



56.9

%


58.9

%




54.9

%


55.9

%



















EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

















S,G&A



4,903



6,256





18,745



20,561



R,D&E



1,625



1,592





6,488



6,262



Intellectual property and custom development income



(181)



(171)





(612)



(620)



Other (income) and expense



(18)



230





873



802



Interest expense



303



317





1,155



1,288



TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME



6,632



8,224





26,649



28,293




















INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

















BEFORE INCOME TAXES



2,869



1,014





4,837



2,572



Pre-tax margin



17.2

%


6.5

%




8.4

%


4.7

%


Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes



407



(175)





124



(1,360)



Effective tax rate



14.2

%


(17.3)

%




2.6

%


(52.9)

%



















INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$

2,462


$

1,190




$

4,712


$

3,932




















DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

















Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes



(129)



166





1,030



1,658




















NET INCOME


$

2,332


$

1,356




$

5,743


$

5,590




















EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

















Assuming Dilution

















Continuing Operations


$

2.72


$

1.32




$

5.21


$

4.38



Discontinued Operations


$

(0.14)


$

0.19




$

1.14


$

1.85



TOTAL


$

2.57


$

1.51




$

6.35


$

6.23




















Basic

















Continuing Operations


$

2.74


$

1.33




$

5.26


$

4.42



Discontinued Operations


$

(0.14)


$

0.19




$

1.15


$

1.86



TOTAL


$

2.60


$

1.52




$

6.41


$

6.28




















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

















Assuming Dilution



906.6



899.0





904.6



896.6



Basic



898.2



892.6





896.0



890.3



 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)




At


At



December 31, 


December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)


2021


2020

ASSETS:







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,650


$

13,188

Restricted cash



307



463

Marketable securities



600



600

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net



6,754



5,790

Short-term financing receivables, net



8,014



10,892

Other accounts receivable, net



1,002



695

Inventories



1,649



1,812

Deferred costs



1,097



1,018

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,466



2,089

Current assets of discontinued operations





2,618

Total Current Assets



29,539



39,165








Property, plant and equipment, net



5,694



6,205

Operating right-of-use assets, net



3,222



3,566

Long-term financing receivables, net



5,425



7,086

Prepaid pension assets



9,850



7,557

Deferred costs



924



1,150

Deferred taxes



7,370



8,404

Goodwill



55,643



53,765

Intangibles, net



12,511



13,739

Investments and sundry assets



1,823



2,187

Non-current assets of discontinued operations





13,147

Total Assets


$

132,001


$

155,971








LIABILITIES:







Current Liabilities:







Taxes


$

2,289


$

3,198

Short-term debt



6,787



7,116

Accounts payable



3,955



4,033

Deferred income



12,518



11,980

Operating lease liabilities



974



1,035

Other liabilities



7,097



8,688

Current liabilities of discontinued operations





3,820

Total Current Liabilities



33,619



39,869








Long-term debt



44,917



54,217

Retirement related obligations



14,435



17,184

Deferred income



3,577



3,758

Operating lease liabilities



2,462



2,720

Other liabilities



13,996



14,180

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations





3,317

Total Liabilities



113,005



135,244








EQUITY:







IBM Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock



57,319



56,556

Retained earnings



154,209



162,717

Treasury stock — at cost



(169,392)



(169,339)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(23,234)



(29,337)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity



18,901



20,597








Noncontrolling interests



95



129

Total Equity



18,996



20,727








Total Liabilities and Equity


$

132,001


$

155,971


 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 


December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)


2021


2020


2021


2020

Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP


$

2,543


$

5,859


$

12,796


$

18,197














Less: change in IBM Financing receivables



(1,328)



(974)



3,907



4,349

Capital Expenditures, net



(526)



(780)



(2,381)



(3,042)














Consolidated Free Cash Flow



3,345



6,054



6,508



10,805














Acquisitions



(275)



(299)



(3,293)



(336)

Divestitures



88



(7)



114



503

Dividends



(1,474)



(1,455)



(5,869)



(5,797)

Non-IBM Financing debt



(20)



(4,814)



(1,191)



221

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)*



(2,514)



(958)



(2,987)



(130)














Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term
Marketable Securities**


$

(850)


$

(1,478)


$

(6,718)


$

5,265

____________________

* The three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include distribution from Kyndryl of $0.9 billion. 

** Cash flows above are presented on an IBM consolidated basis and therefore include an immaterial amount of cash and cash equivalents presented in current assets of discontinued operations in the IBM Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2020.

 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 


December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net Income from Operations


$

2,332


$

1,356


$

5,743


$

5,590

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles



1,380



1,699



6,416



6,695

Stock-based Compensation



264



279



982



937

Working Capital / Other



(105)



3,499



(4,253)



625

IBM Financing A/R



(1,328)



(974)



3,907



4,349

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$

2,543


$

5,859


$

12,796


$

18,197

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds



(526)



(780)



(2,381)



(3,042)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred



88



(7)



114



503

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(275)



(299)



(3,293)



(336)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net



38



528



(414)



(153)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities


$

(675)


$

(558)


$

(5,975)


$

(3,028)

Debt, net of payments & proceeds



(2,030)



(4,781)



(8,116)



(3,714)

Dividends



(1,474)



(1,455)



(5,869)



(5,797)

Financing - Other*



811



(57)



630



(210)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities


$

(2,692)


$

(6,293)


$

(13,354)


$

(9,721)

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash



(26)



113



(185)



(87)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash**


$

(850)


$

(878)


$

(6,718)


$

5,361

____________________

* Represents Common Stock Transactions and other financing activities. The three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include distribution from Kyndryl of $0.9 billion. 

** Cash flows above are presented on an IBM consolidated basis and therefore include an immaterial amount of cash and cash equivalents presented in current assets of discontinued operations in the IBM Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2020.

 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31, 2021













(Dollars in Millions)


Software


Consulting


Infrastructure


Financing


Revenue


$

7,273


$

4,746


$

4,414


$

172


Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



2,109



436



1,036



79


Pre-tax Margin



29.0

%


9.2

%


23.5

%


46.0

%

Change YTY Revenue



8.2

%


13.1

%


(0.2)

%


(29.4)

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



10.1

%


15.7

%


1.7

%


(28.8)

%































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020













(Dollars in Millions)


Software


Consulting


Infrastructure


Financing


Revenue


$

6,719


$

4,196


$

4,425


$

244


Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



1,151



62



629



110


Pre-tax Margin



17.1

%


1.5

%


14.2

%


45.1

%































Year Ended December 31, 2021













(Dollars in Millions)


Software


Consulting


Infrastructure


Financing


Revenue


$

24,141


$

17,844


$

14,188


$

774


Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



4,722



1,449



2,025



441


Pre-tax Margin



19.6

%


8.1

%


14.3

%


57.0

%

Change YTY Revenue



5.3

%


9.8

%


(2.4)

%


(20.6)

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



4.1

%


8.3

%


(3.4)

%


(21.9)

%































Year Ended December 31, 2020













(Dollars in Millions)


Software


Consulting


Infrastructure


Financing


Revenue


$

22,927


$

16,257


$

14,533


$

975


Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



3,341



1,034



1,654



449


Pre-tax Margin



14.6

%


6.4

%


11.4

%


46.1

%

 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended December 31, 2021




Continuing Operations







Acquisition-


Retirement-


Tax


Kyndryl-










Related


Related


Reform


Related


Operating




GAAP


Adjustments (1)


Adjustments (2)


Impacts


Impacts (4)


(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit


$

9,500


$

182


$


$


$


$

9,682


Gross Profit Margin



56.9

%


1.1

Pts


Pts


Pts


Pts


58.0

%

S,G&A



4,903



(290)







(8)



4,605


Other (Income) & Expense



(18)



(1)



(315)





126



(208)


Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,632



(290)



(315)





118



6,145


Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations



2,869



472



315





(118)



3,537


Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations



17.2

%


2.8

Pts


1.9

Pts


Pts


(0.7)

Pts


21.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)



407



117



109



(94)



(37)



502


Effective Tax Rate



14.2

%


1.4

Pts


1.8

Pts


(2.7)

Pts


(0.6)

Pts


14.2

%

Income from Continuing Operations



2,462



355



206



94



(81)



3,035


Income Margin from Continuing
Operations



14.7

%


2.1

Pts


1.2

Pts


0.6

Pts


(0.5)

Pts


18.2

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations


$

2.72


$

0.39


$

0.23


$

0.10


$

(0.09)


$

3.35












































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020




Continuing Operations







Acquisition-


Retirement-


Tax


Kyndryl-










Related


Related


Reform


Related


Operating




GAAP


Adjustments (1)


Adjustments (2)


Impacts


Impacts (4)


(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit


$

9,238


$

176


$


$


$


$

9,414


Gross Profit Margin



58.9

%


1.1

Pts


Pts


Pts


Pts


60.0

%

S,G&A



6,256



(283)









5,973


Other (Income) & Expense



230



(1)



(278)







(49)


Total Expense & Other (Income)



8,224



(283)



(278)







7,662


Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing
Operations



1,014



459



278







1,752


Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations



6.5

%


2.9

Pts


1.8

Pts


Pts


Pts


11.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)



(175)



102



156



(18)





66


Effective Tax Rate



(17.3)

%


10.4

Pts


11.7

Pts


(1.0)

Pts


Pts


3.7

%

Income from Continuing Operations



1,190



357



122



18





1,686


Income Margin from Continuing
Operations



7.6

%


2.3

Pts


0.8

Pts


0.1

Pts


Pts


10.8

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations


$

1.32


$

0.40


$

0.14


$

0.02


$


$

1.88


____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/
settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

(4)

Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM, employee awards, and separation related tax impacts.

 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)




Year Ended December 31, 2021




Continuing Operations







Acquisition-


Retirement-


Tax


Kyndryl-










Related


Related


Reform


Related


Operating




GAAP


Adjustments (1)


Adjustments (2)


Impacts


Impacts (4)


(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit


$

31,486


$

719


$


$


$


$

32,205


Gross Profit Margin



54.9

%


1.3

Pts


Pts


Pts


Pts


56.2

%

S,G&A



18,745



(1,160)







(8)



17,577


Other (Income) & Expense



873



(2)



(1,282)





126



(285)


Total Expense & Other (Income)



26,649



(1,162)



(1,282)





118



24,324


Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations



4,837



1,881



1,282





(118)



7,881


Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations



8.4

%


3.3

Pts


2.2

Pts


Pts


(0.2)

Pts


13.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)



124



457



251



(89)



(37)



706


Effective Tax Rate



2.6

%


5.2

Pts


2.8

Pts


(1.1)

Pts


(0.4)

Pts


9.0

%

Income from Continuing Operations



4,712



1,424



1,031



89



(81)



7,174


Income Margin from Continuing
Operations



8.2

%


2.5

Pts


1.8

Pts


0.2

Pts


(0.1)

Pts


12.5

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations


$

5.21


$

1.57


$

1.14


$

0.10


$

(0.09)


$

7.93












































Year Ended December 31, 2020




Continuing Operations







Acquisition-


Retirement-


Tax


Kyndryl-










Related


Related


Reform


Related


Operating




GAAP


Adjustments (1)


Adjustments (2)


Impacts


Impacts (4)


(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit


$

30,865


$

726


$


$


$


$

31,591


Gross Profit Margin



55.9

%


1.3

Pts


Pts


Pts


Pts


57.3

%

S,G&A



20,561



(1,117)









19,445


Other (Income) & Expense



802



(2)



(1,073)







(273)


Total Expense & Other (Income)



28,293



(1,119)



(1,073)







26,101


Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations



2,572



1,845



1,073







5,490


Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations



4.7

%


3.3

Pts


1.9

Pts


Pts


Pts


9.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)



(1,360)



411



208



110





(630)


Effective Tax Rate



(52.9)

%


25.3

Pts


14.1

Pts


2.0

Pts


Pts


(11.5)

%

Income from Continuing Operations



3,932



1,434



864



(110)





6,120


Income Margin from Continuing
Operations



7.1

%


2.6

Pts


1.6

Pts


(0.2)

Pts


Pts


11.1

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations


$

4.38


$

1.60


$

0.96


$

(0.12)


$


$

6.82


____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/
settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

(4)

Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM, employee awards, and separation related tax impacts.

 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in billions)





Year Ended



IBM post-separation baseline Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



December 31, 2021









Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP


$

12.8



Less: change in Financing receivables



3.9



Capital Expenditures, net



(2.4)



Consolidated Free Cash Flow



6.5



Less: Kyndryl charges and pre-separation activity*



(1.4)

*


IBM post-separation baseline Free Cash Flow



7.9



____________________

* Includes Kyndryl portion of cash impacts incurred in the period related to structural actions initiated in 4Q20 and separation related costs. Kyndryl's estimated free cash flow was deemed immaterial.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-releases-fourth-quarter-results-301466868.html

SOURCE IBM

