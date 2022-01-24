IBM RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results.

"We increased revenue in the fourth quarter with hybrid cloud adoption driving growth in software and consulting," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Our fourth-quarter results give us confidence in our ability to deliver our objectives of sustained mid-single digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow in 2022."

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, fourth-quarter and full-year results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $16.7 billion , up 6.5 percent, up 8.6 percent at constant currency (including about 3.5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)

- Software revenue up 8 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)

- Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)

- Hybrid cloud revenue:

-- Fourth Quarter: $6.2 billion , up 16 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency

-- Full Year: $20.2 billion , up 20 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency

- GAAP: $2.9 billion , up 183 percent, including 167 points from the impact of fourth-quarter 2020 charge for structural actions

- Operating (Non-GAAP): $3.5 billion , up 102 percent, including 92 points from the impact of fourth-quarter 2020 charge for structural actions











































FOURTH QUARTER 2021 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY





















Pre-tax

























Gross



Pre-tax

Income



Net



Diluted







Revenue



Profit



Income**

Margin**



Income**



EPS**

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 16.7B

$ 9.5B

$ 2.9B

17.2 % $ 2.5B

$ 2.72

Year/Year



6.5 %*

2.8 %

183 % 10.7 Pts

107 %

106 % Operating

(Non-GAAP)

$



$ 9.7B

$ 3.5B

21.2 % $ 3.0B

$ 3.35

Year/Year









2.8 %

102 % 10.0 Pts

80 %

78 % * 8.6% at constant currency ** Year-to-year results include impact of $1.5 billion pre-tax charge for structural actions in fourth quarter of 2020

"In 2021, we continued to invest for the future by increasing R&D spending, expanding our ecosystem and acquiring 15 companies to strengthen our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With the separation of Kyndryl we now have taken the next step in the evolution of our strategy, creating value through focus and strengthening our financial profile."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $7.3 billion , up 8.2 percent, up 10.1 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 7 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency (including about 1 point from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):

-- Red Hat up 19 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency

-- Automation up 13 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

-- Security down 2 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 11 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (including about 16 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)

- Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 22 percent, up 24 percent at constant currency





- Business Transformation up 18 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 6 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 31 percent, up 34 percent at constant currency





- Hybrid Infrastructure flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 4 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)

-- IBM Z down 6 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 1 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency (including about 6 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)

- Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue down 12 percent, down 11 percent at constant currency





Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

On a consolidated basis, full-year cash from operating activities was $12.8 billion and free cash flow was $6.5 billion. These consolidated results include ten months of Kyndryl results, and reflect cash paid in 2021 for separation charges and fourth-quarter 2020 structural actions.

IBM's post-separation baseline free cash flow for the year was $7.9 billion excluding Kyndryl charges and pre-separation activity. This view is aligned to the company's go-forward business. Payments for IBM-related structural actions and deferred cash taxes paid in 2021 contributed to the year-to-year decline in the post-separation baseline free cash flow.

IBM ended the year with $7.6 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), down $6.7 billion from year-end 2020, reflecting acquisitions of $3.3 billion and debt reduction payments consistent with the company's previously-stated intention to deleverage. Debt, including Financing debt of $13.9 billion, totaled $51.7 billion, down $9.6 billion since the end of 2020, and down more than $21 billion since closing the Red Hat acquisition. The company returned $5.9 billion to shareholders in dividends.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations

The company will discuss 2022 expectations during today's quarterly earnings conference call.

Continuing Operations

With the separation completed on November 3, 2021, Kyndryl's operational activity has been reclassified to IBM's discontinued operations results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). As discussed in previous communications, discontinued operations does not include historical intercompany transactions between IBM and Kyndryl (e.g., purchases of IBM hardware and software) which were previously eliminated in consolidation. It also does not include the spending for shared services (e.g., finance, marketing, human resources, global sales coverage) that has already been transferred to Kyndryl. IBM results on a continuing operations basis after separation reflect the new commercial relationship with Kyndryl and do not include shared services costs, which have been transferred to Kyndryl.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

consolidated free cash flow;

post-separation baseline free cash flow.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q21. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2021

2020





2021

2020



REVENUE































Software

$ 7,273

$ 6,719





$ 24,141

$ 22,927



Consulting



4,746



4,196







17,844



16,257



Infrastructure



4,414



4,425







14,188



14,533



Financing



172



244







774



975



Other



89



98







404



488



TOTAL REVENUE



16,695



15,682







57,350



55,179





































GROSS PROFIT



9,500



9,238







31,486



30,865





































GROSS PROFIT MARGIN































Software



80.9 %

80.5 %





78.8 %

78.3 %

Consulting



27.0 %

29.7 %





28.0 %

29.3 %

Infrastructure



54.8 %

60.1 %





55.3 %

57.5 %

Financing



32.5 %

36.0 %





31.7 %

41.6 %



































TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN



56.9 %

58.9 %





54.9 %

55.9 %



































EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME































S,G&A



4,903



6,256







18,745



20,561



R,D&E



1,625



1,592







6,488



6,262



Intellectual property and custom development income



(181)



(171)







(612)



(620)



Other (income) and expense



(18)



230







873



802



Interest expense



303



317







1,155



1,288



TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME



6,632



8,224







26,649



28,293





































INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS































BEFORE INCOME TAXES



2,869



1,014







4,837



2,572



Pre-tax margin



17.2 %

6.5 %





8.4 %

4.7 %

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes



407



(175)







124



(1,360)



Effective tax rate



14.2 %

(17.3) %





2.6 %

(52.9) %



































INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 2,462

$ 1,190





$ 4,712

$ 3,932





































DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS































Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes



(129)



166







1,030



1,658





































NET INCOME

$ 2,332

$ 1,356





$ 5,743

$ 5,590





































EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK































Assuming Dilution































Continuing Operations

$ 2.72

$ 1.32





$ 5.21

$ 4.38



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.14)

$ 0.19





$ 1.14

$ 1.85



TOTAL

$ 2.57

$ 1.51





$ 6.35

$ 6.23





































Basic































Continuing Operations

$ 2.74

$ 1.33





$ 5.26

$ 4.42



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.14)

$ 0.19





$ 1.15

$ 1.86



TOTAL

$ 2.60

$ 1.52





$ 6.41

$ 6.28





































WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)































Assuming Dilution



906.6



899.0







904.6



896.6



Basic



898.2



892.6







896.0



890.3





INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





At

At



December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2021

2020 ASSETS:











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,650

$ 13,188 Restricted cash



307



463 Marketable securities



600



600 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net



6,754



5,790 Short-term financing receivables, net



8,014



10,892 Other accounts receivable, net



1,002



695 Inventories



1,649



1,812 Deferred costs



1,097



1,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,466



2,089 Current assets of discontinued operations



—



2,618 Total Current Assets



29,539



39,165













Property, plant and equipment, net



5,694



6,205 Operating right-of-use assets, net



3,222



3,566 Long-term financing receivables, net



5,425



7,086 Prepaid pension assets



9,850



7,557 Deferred costs



924



1,150 Deferred taxes



7,370



8,404 Goodwill



55,643



53,765 Intangibles, net



12,511



13,739 Investments and sundry assets



1,823



2,187 Non-current assets of discontinued operations



—



13,147 Total Assets

$ 132,001

$ 155,971













LIABILITIES:











Current Liabilities:











Taxes

$ 2,289

$ 3,198 Short-term debt



6,787



7,116 Accounts payable



3,955



4,033 Deferred income



12,518



11,980 Operating lease liabilities



974



1,035 Other liabilities



7,097



8,688 Current liabilities of discontinued operations



—



3,820 Total Current Liabilities



33,619



39,869













Long-term debt



44,917



54,217 Retirement related obligations



14,435



17,184 Deferred income



3,577



3,758 Operating lease liabilities



2,462



2,720 Other liabilities



13,996



14,180 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



—



3,317 Total Liabilities



113,005



135,244













EQUITY:











IBM Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



57,319



56,556 Retained earnings



154,209



162,717 Treasury stock — at cost



(169,392)



(169,339) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(23,234)



(29,337) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity



18,901



20,597













Noncontrolling interests



95



129 Total Equity



18,996



20,727













Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 132,001

$ 155,971

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 2,543

$ 5,859

$ 12,796

$ 18,197

























Less: change in IBM Financing receivables



(1,328)



(974)



3,907



4,349 Capital Expenditures, net



(526)



(780)



(2,381)



(3,042)

























Consolidated Free Cash Flow



3,345



6,054



6,508



10,805

























Acquisitions



(275)



(299)



(3,293)



(336) Divestitures



88



(7)



114



503 Dividends



(1,474)



(1,455)



(5,869)



(5,797) Non-IBM Financing debt



(20)



(4,814)



(1,191)



221 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)*



(2,514)



(958)



(2,987)



(130)

























Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities**

$ (850)

$ (1,478)

$ (6,718)

$ 5,265 ____________________ * The three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include distribution from Kyndryl of $0.9 billion. ** Cash flows above are presented on an IBM consolidated basis and therefore include an immaterial amount of cash and cash equivalents presented in current assets of discontinued operations in the IBM Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2020.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income from Operations

$ 2,332

$ 1,356

$ 5,743

$ 5,590 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles



1,380



1,699



6,416



6,695 Stock-based Compensation



264



279



982



937 Working Capital / Other



(105)



3,499



(4,253)



625 IBM Financing A/R



(1,328)



(974)



3,907



4,349 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 2,543

$ 5,859

$ 12,796

$ 18,197 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds



(526)



(780)



(2,381)



(3,042) Divestitures, net of cash transferred



88



(7)



114



503 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(275)



(299)



(3,293)



(336) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net



38



528



(414)



(153) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ (675)

$ (558)

$ (5,975)

$ (3,028) Debt, net of payments & proceeds



(2,030)



(4,781)



(8,116)



(3,714) Dividends



(1,474)



(1,455)



(5,869)



(5,797) Financing - Other*



811



(57)



630



(210) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ (2,692)

$ (6,293)

$ (13,354)

$ (9,721) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash



(26)



113



(185)



(87) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash**

$ (850)

$ (878)

$ (6,718)

$ 5,361 ____________________ * Represents Common Stock Transactions and other financing activities. The three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include distribution from Kyndryl of $0.9 billion. ** Cash flows above are presented on an IBM consolidated basis and therefore include an immaterial amount of cash and cash equivalents presented in current assets of discontinued operations in the IBM Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2020.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 7,273

$ 4,746

$ 4,414

$ 172

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



2,109



436



1,036



79

Pre-tax Margin



29.0 %

9.2 %

23.5 %

46.0 % Change YTY Revenue



8.2 %

13.1 %

(0.2) %

(29.4) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



10.1 %

15.7 %

1.7 %

(28.8) %



























































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 6,719

$ 4,196

$ 4,425

$ 244

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



1,151



62



629



110

Pre-tax Margin



17.1 %

1.5 %

14.2 %

45.1 %



























































Year Ended December 31, 2021























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 24,141

$ 17,844

$ 14,188

$ 774

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



4,722



1,449



2,025



441

Pre-tax Margin



19.6 %

8.1 %

14.3 %

57.0 % Change YTY Revenue



5.3 %

9.8 %

(2.4) %

(20.6) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



4.1 %

8.3 %

(3.4) %

(21.9) %



























































Year Ended December 31, 2020























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 22,927

$ 16,257

$ 14,533

$ 975

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations



3,341



1,034



1,654



449

Pre-tax Margin



14.6 %

6.4 %

11.4 %

46.1 %

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (4)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 9,500

$ 182

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 9,682

Gross Profit Margin



56.9 %

1.1 Pts

— Pts

— Pts

— Pts

58.0 % S,G&A



4,903



(290)



—



—



(8)



4,605

Other (Income) & Expense



(18)



(1)



(315)



—



126



(208)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,632



(290)



(315)



—



118



6,145

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



2,869



472



315



—



(118)



3,537

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



17.2 %

2.8 Pts

1.9 Pts

— Pts

(0.7) Pts

21.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (3)



407



117



109



(94)



(37)



502

Effective Tax Rate



14.2 %

1.4 Pts

1.8 Pts

(2.7) Pts

(0.6) Pts

14.2 % Income from Continuing Operations



2,462



355



206



94



(81)



3,035

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



14.7 %

2.1 Pts

1.2 Pts

0.6 Pts

(0.5) Pts

18.2 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 2.72

$ 0.39

$ 0.23

$ 0.10

$ (0.09)

$ 3.35





















































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (4)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 9,238

$ 176

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 9,414

Gross Profit Margin



58.9 %

1.1 Pts

— Pts

— Pts

— Pts

60.0 % S,G&A



6,256



(283)



—



—



—



5,973

Other (Income) & Expense



230



(1)



(278)



—



—



(49)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



8,224



(283)



(278)



—



—



7,662

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations



1,014



459



278



—



—



1,752

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



6.5 %

2.9 Pts

1.8 Pts

— Pts

— Pts

11.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (3)



(175)



102



156



(18)



—



66

Effective Tax Rate



(17.3) %

10.4 Pts

11.7 Pts

(1.0) Pts

— Pts

3.7 % Income from Continuing Operations



1,190



357



122



18



—



1,686

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



7.6 %

2.3 Pts

0.8 Pts

0.1 Pts

— Pts

10.8 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 1.32

$ 0.40

$ 0.14

$ 0.02

$ —

$ 1.88



____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. (4) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM, employee awards, and separation related tax impacts.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (4)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 31,486

$ 719

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 32,205

Gross Profit Margin



54.9 %

1.3 Pts

— Pts

— Pts

— Pts

56.2 % S,G&A



18,745



(1,160)



—



—



(8)



17,577

Other (Income) & Expense



873



(2)



(1,282)



—



126



(285)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



26,649



(1,162)



(1,282)



—



118



24,324

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



4,837



1,881



1,282



—



(118)



7,881

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



8.4 %

3.3 Pts

2.2 Pts

— Pts

(0.2) Pts

13.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (3)



124



457



251



(89)



(37)



706

Effective Tax Rate



2.6 %

5.2 Pts

2.8 Pts

(1.1) Pts

(0.4) Pts

9.0 % Income from Continuing Operations



4,712



1,424



1,031



89



(81)



7,174

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



8.2 %

2.5 Pts

1.8 Pts

0.2 Pts

(0.1) Pts

12.5 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 5.21

$ 1.57

$ 1.14

$ 0.10

$ (0.09)

$ 7.93





















































































Year Ended December 31, 2020





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (4)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 30,865

$ 726

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 31,591

Gross Profit Margin



55.9 %

1.3 Pts

— Pts

— Pts

— Pts

57.3 % S,G&A



20,561



(1,117)



—



—



—



19,445

Other (Income) & Expense



802



(2)



(1,073)



—



—



(273)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



28,293



(1,119)



(1,073)



—



—



26,101

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



2,572



1,845



1,073



—



—



5,490

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



4.7 %

3.3 Pts

1.9 Pts

— Pts

— Pts

9.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (3)



(1,360)



411



208



110



—



(630)

Effective Tax Rate



(52.9) %

25.3 Pts

14.1 Pts

2.0 Pts

— Pts

(11.5) % Income from Continuing Operations



3,932



1,434



864



(110)



—



6,120

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



7.1 %

2.6 Pts

1.6 Pts

(0.2) Pts

— Pts

11.1 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 4.38

$ 1.60

$ 0.96

$ (0.12)

$ —

$ 6.82



____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. (4) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM, employee awards, and separation related tax impacts.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in billions)







Year Ended



IBM post-separation baseline Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



December 31, 2021















Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 12.8



Less: change in Financing receivables



3.9



Capital Expenditures, net



(2.4)



Consolidated Free Cash Flow



6.5



Less: Kyndryl charges and pre-separation activity*



(1.4) *

IBM post-separation baseline Free Cash Flow



7.9



____________________ * Includes Kyndryl portion of cash impacts incurred in the period related to structural actions initiated in 4Q20 and separation related costs. Kyndryl's estimated free cash flow was deemed immaterial.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-releases-fourth-quarter-results-301466868.html

