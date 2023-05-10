|
10.05.2023 13:05:00
IBM Resurrects Watson to Ride the AI Hype Train
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is responsible for one of the most iconic moments in the history of artificial intelligence. Back in 2011, its Watson AI system won a three-game Jeopardy! tournament against two of the game show's top champions.The tech giant tried to leverage that moment to turn Watson into a viable business -- but failed. Healthcare was a big area of focus, but that effort fell flat. Last year, IBM sold part of its Watson Health business to a private equity firm. The company still makes use of AI across its business, using the technology to help customers boost productivity and cut costs, but it quit trying to turn Watson into a household name.Now, however, with the hype around artificial intelligence at a fever pitch following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT late last year, IBM is looking to take advantage. On Tuesday, the company unveiled a new AI platform called watsonx that will enable its enterprise customers to build and scale their own AI models.Continue reading
