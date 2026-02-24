IBM Aktie
WKN: 851399 / ISIN: US4592001014
|
24.02.2026 16:45:12
IBM Shares Climb 5% On Collaboration With Deepgram To Boost Voice Capabilities For Enterprise AI
(RTTNews) - Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) are climbing about 5 percent on Tuesday morning trading over its collaboration with Deepgram, integrating the company's watsonx Orchestrate generative AI solution with Deepgram's speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities.
The company's stock is currently trading at $235.18, up 5.30 percent or $11.93, over the previous close of $223.35 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $214.50 and $324.90 in the past one year.
The integration would offer a wider range of languages and dialects, including dozens of Arabic and Indian variants, along with voices that reflect regional accents. Additionally, it would offer options for custom tuning, real-time captioning and natural-sounding speech.
