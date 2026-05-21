IBM Shares Rise 4% On Energy Platform Expansion And Quantum Chip Foundry Plans

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares gained 4.06 percent to $234.13, up $9.13 on Thursday, following announcements related to energy management software expansion and quantum technology investment initiatives.

The stock is currently trading at $234.13, compared with a previous close of $225.00 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $232.58 and traded between $230.93 and $235.44 during the session, with volume reaching 4.58 million shares, below the average daily volume of 6.33 million shares.

Elektros Inc. said it will integrate IBM's IBM Envizi ESG Suite into its "Energy Core" architecture to help commercial real estate and hotel operators monitor utility usage, detect energy waste, and manage rising energy costs.

Separately, IBM and the U.S. Department of Commerce announced plans for Anderon, a standalone quantum chip foundry supported by $1 billion in federal CHIPS incentives and an additional $1 billion investment from IBM aimed at advancing U.S. quantum computing technology.

IBM shares have traded between $212.34 and $324.90 over the past 52 weeks.