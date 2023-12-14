|
14.12.2023 11:04:00
IBM Stock Could Take Off in 2024. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.
Investors who wrote off International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) after years of decline and stagnation may need to take another look. The 112-year-old company has worked to return itself to the cutting edge of today's technology industry.It accomplished this with the purchase of Red Hat and by spinning off a stagnant managed infrastructure business into Kyndryl. Moreover, it accomplished this without alienating a longtime constituency of shareholders. Returning to the cutting edge could also make it a tech stock worth owning. Here are three key reasons why.The aforementioned purchase of Red Hat in 2019 amounted to an "all-in" bet on the cloud, costing it $34 billion and dramatically increasing its long-term debt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.