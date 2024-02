IBM Stock Soared 12% Higher in January. Here's How.

Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) rose by 12.3% in January 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The centennial computing giant soared on the wings of a stellar earnings report, indicating that Big Blue's fundamental bet on cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to pay off.The raw numbers in IBM's earnings report weren't exactly spine-tingling. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year to $17.4 billion, edging out the consensus analyst estimate by $80 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings rose 7.5% to $3.87 per diluted share, exceeding your average analyst's target by 2%. Robust results, but hardly a game-changing report so far.The truly market-moving news showed up elsewhere in the report. Based on recent and current business trends, IBM's management expects revenue growth in mid-single-digit percentages next year, which is about double the growth expected by Wall Street pros. Free cash flows should land near $12 billion in 2024, up from last year's total of $11.2 billion -- beating the company's guidance from three months earlier by $1.5 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel