IBM Systems Honors Logicalis US with Channel Excellence Award

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US has been named a 2020 IBM Systems North America Systems Channel Excellence Award winner. IBM Systems recognized Logicalis for its outstanding double-digit year-over-year growth in Power and Storage.

"This recognition by IBM Systems underscores the success of our hard-working employees and is a testament to the true value of partnership," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "At Logicalis, we are dedicated to working alongside longstanding partners like IBM Systems to be Architects of Change™ for our customers. This award emphasizes the value such dedicated partnerships can provide."

The IBM North America Systems Channel Excellence Awards recognize partners who demonstrate an outstanding storage solution achievement. In addition to its yearly growth, IBM recognized Logicalis US for specific work with a client in financial services, including solutions related to disaster recovery and business continuity, and a healthcare project that marked one of the single largest IBM Power EPIC installations in the US.

"As the North America Systems Ecosystem Leader, I am proud to award Logicalis US the North America Systems Channel Excellence Award for their double-digit growth in both Power and Storage in 2019," said Susan Martens, VP of IBM Ecosystems Sales and NA Systems.

Logicalis has been an IBM partner for 20 years. The 2020 award ceremony was held virtually on June 18.

"I congratulate the entire team on this well-deserved recognition of the hard work they put in to drive such tremendous success," said Brandon Harris, Senior Director, Business Development for Data Center at Logicalis US. "I am extremely proud of everyone who helped achieve such significant growth over the last year for our IBM lines in Power and Storage. We look forward to continuing the momentum and seeing similar success with IBM in the year to come."

About Logicalis US

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis' focus is to design, support, and execute customers' digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

