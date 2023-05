IBM takes on AWS, Google, and Microsoft with Watsonx

IBM is taking on the likes of Microsoft AWS , and Google by introducing Watsonx, a new generative AI platform, which will help enterprises design and tune large language models (LLMs) for their operational and business requirements.Watsonx comes with a suite of tools for tuning LLMs, a data store built on lakehouse architecture, and an AI governance toolkit, the company said.Watson AI is IBM’s artificial intelligence engine that the company had trained on different machine learning algorithms along with question analysis, natural language processing, feature engineering, and ontology analysis. Watsonx can be seen as the evolution of Watson AI.To read this article in full, please click here