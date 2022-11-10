|
IBM Teams Up to Help Accelerate Clean Energy Transition for Vulnerable Populations
- The initiative will support organizations such as United Nations Development Programme, Sustainable Energy for All, Net Zero Atlantic, Miyakojima City Government, and Environment Without Borders Foundation for this IBM Sustainability Accelerator environmental cohort
- IBM will donate $30M worth of services by 2023 through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator program
ARMONK, N.Y. and SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today at COP27 the new members of its global pro bono social impact program, theIBM Sustainability Accelerator. This program applies IBM technologies, such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, and an ecosystem of experts to enhance and scale projects focused on populations vulnerable to environmental threats, including climate change. All new members will focus on accelerating clean energy projects. IBM has previously announced it plans to select five organizations for this program each year and expects to provide $30 million worth of services by the end of 2023.
According to the International Energy Agency, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global supply chains, and diversion of fiscal resources to keep food and fuel prices affordable, have affected the pace of progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030.
"With the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, we are convening experts and using innovative technologies to help tackle the toughest environmental challenges our planet faces; and transitioning to clean energy is a critical step right now," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG at IBM. "With this new cohort, helping marginalized communities get just and equitable access to sustainable energy resources not only helps the world achieve the goal of UN SDG7, but can help in the larger global energy transition."
After evaluating more than 100 submissions from around the world, IBM selected these organizations to become the clean energy cohort of the program:
The selection process considered the applicant's commitment to support communities who are especially vulnerable to environmental threats, its ability to increase access to affordable clean energy services, its strategic focus and transparency on measurement and reporting, among others.
About IBM Sustainability Accelerator
Launched in February 2022, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator is a social impact program that addresses multiple environmental threats around the world each year. The accelerator selects 5 projects to scale solutions that benefit communities that face challenges such as climate change, pollution, extreme weather and more. The program currently has two active cohorts; the first one is focused on sustainable agriculture and the second on clean energy.
For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/impact/initiatives/ibm-sustainability-accelerator
Media contacts:
Carmen San Segundo
Global Communications Director, CSR and Sustainability
Carmenssg@ibm.com
Fernando Arreaza
Goodtech Media Relations Manager
Fernando.arreaza@ibm.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-teams-up-to-help-accelerate-clean-energy-transition-for-vulnerable-populations-301673765.html
SOURCE IBM
