|
03.12.2023 13:35:00
IBM Teams Up With Amazon for Cloud Database Service
The database software market has seen plenty of disruption in recent years brought about by the rise of cloud computing. Newer players like MongoDB and Couchbase have emerged, and it's easier than ever to spin up a database. In the past, companies would need to install database software on their own servers and handle all the management and administration. Today, the options have exploded.You can install database software on a virtual server from any cloud provider and manage it yourself, or you can opt for a managed database service where most of the tedious administration is handled for you. Some managed database services even handle scaling up and down automatically, removing the need to think about the compute and storage requirements. Cloudflare's D1 database is a good example of database software made dead simple for developers.While there are more options than ever, database software is sticky. A company with mission-critical workloads isn't going to risk disruption by ripping out its database software, and migrating from an on-premises database to a cloud database is not a simple process. It took Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) years to fully move off Oracle databases and switch to database services offered by its cloud computing arm.
