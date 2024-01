IBM to acquire application modernization assets from Advanced

IBM on Thursday said that it was acquiring application modernization assets from Advanced in an effort to enhance the mainframe application and data modernization services of its consulting business. Advanced, which is headquartered out of Birmingham, UK, provides mainframe modernization and OpenVMS and VME migration services.The assets and services acquired from Advanced are expected to complement the capabilities of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z, the company said in a statement.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel