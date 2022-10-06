|
IBM to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m ET.
The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.ibm.com/investor. Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.
