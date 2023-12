IBM vs. IonQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy?

Artificial intelligence (AI) made a huge splash in 2023, and the next wave of computing to drive AI's evolution could involve quantum computers. Quantum computing is an entirely new way for computers to operate.These machines use atomic particles, such as electrons and ions, to execute calculations instead of the binary system of zeroes and ones employed by today's computers. This approach allows quantum computers to process mountains of complex data at a scale impossible for any conventional computer. Quantum computers are so powerful they can make obsolete many of the cybersecurity measures currently available. This is why organizations worldwide are working to implement quantum computing .Two companies developing this tech are veteran IBM (NYSE: IBM) and newcomer IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Owning either stock gives you exposure to the exciting technology of quantum computing , but since the field is still nascent, is one of these a better choice over the long haul as quantum computing ramps up? Let's look at each company to see whether there's a clear choice.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel