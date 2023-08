IBM Watsonx to use generative AI to translate COBOL code into Java

In a bid to help IBM Z systems customers modernize their applications, IBM is expanding the abilities of its generative AI based Watson Code Assistant to include COBOL code translation into Java. The Big Blue claims that the introduction of the new capability is expected to counter the dwindling numbers of COBOL-proficient developers and challenges currently faced in the accelerated development of applications for mainframe systems.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel