|
14.02.2024 13:41:00
IBM's AI Revolution: How Small Investors Can Make Money Forever With Big Blue's Phenomenal Expertise
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are finally trading at multiyear highs after a long and painful period in the doldrums. Big Blue started shifting its business strategy in 2012 under then-CEO Ginni Rometty, but many investors were uncomfortable with sacrificing revenue growth in order to refocus on future growth markets such as cloud computing, data security, and artificial intelligence (AI).So here we are in 2024, those exact target markets are the hottest areas of the digital arena, and IBM's stock has finally been given a ticket to climb aboard the broader stock market's AI bandwagon. Thanks to a stellar fourth-quarter report, with more than a dash of AI orders, IBM stock is trading at prices not seen since the summer of 2014.IBM's commitment to AI is starting to pay off, and the company's AI-powered, cloud-based growth story has only just begun. The success story so far is the tip of a much larger iceberg. It may have been a bit late to Wall Street's AI party, but I expect a massive growth spurt from this tech sector stalwart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 398,00
|-2,28%