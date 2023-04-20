|
20.04.2023 15:21:39
IBM's Focus on Profit Margins Pays Off
The economy is getting weird, but International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) isn't feeling much of an impact. The tech giant's main pitch is that it can help its customers boost productivity, increase efficiency, and ultimately save on costs. That pitch appears to be resonating with the giant enterprises that IBM serves.Adjusted for currency, IBM's revenue rose 4% year over year in the first quarter, and the company expects full-year growth to come in between 3% and 5%. That's in line with its mid-term plan to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth annually. Software and consulting, which together constitute around 75% of IBM's revenue, expanded by 6% and 8%, respectively, while infrastructure revenue held steady.IBM's goal is to for free cash flow growth to outpace revenue growth. The plan is to boost free cash flow by a high-single-digit percentage annually. This year, the company continues to expect free cash flow of approximately $10.5 billion, up about $1 billion from 2022.Continue reading
