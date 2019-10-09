iboss Sweeps Competition at the 2019 Cyber Defense Global Awards

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Cyber Defense Magazine announced iboss as the winner of FOUR prestigious awards in the 2019 Cyber Defense Global Awards Program. iboss, the leader in cloud security, was crowned the winner in all four categories that the cloud security company was named a finalist in: 2019 Leader Network Security and Management, 2019 Leader Cloud Security, 2019 Hot Company SaaS/Cloud Security, and 2019 Market Leader Security Company of the Year. The Cyber Defense Global Awards are specifically focused on finding innovative infosec players who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. With over 3,000 cybersecurity companies worldwide, only a small number, less than 200, are highlighted as Global Awards winners, based upon independent judging and analysis.

The iboss cloud platform changes the way cloud security is delivered, allowing organizations to migrate from traditional network security appliances to security delivered in the cloud. With mobility, cloud application use and bandwidth use exponentially increasing by the day, using traditional means to secure cloud connectivity with appliances is ineffective as the traditional network perimeter has eroded. The iboss platform is critical to ensure fast and secure connections to cloud applications and enable cloud adoption in a secure and scalable way. The iboss cloud secures Internet access on any device, from any location, in the cloud making the cloud-first future a reality.

"iboss focused on creating a cloud security platform that provides a roadmap that is sustainable for decades into the future," said Paul Martini, CEO. "Organizations can apply the security they require, directly in the cloud, and not worry about infrastructure, bandwidth growth, or mobility as the iboss platform delivers security as a service and abstracts all of the complexities typically required to ensure fast and secure connections to cloud applications."

"With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize iboss as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We are proud to be honored with four 2019 Cyber Defense Global Awards that re-affirms our ability to migrate 100% of the features, capabilities and protection traditionally found in on-prem security solutions to the cloud," Paul Martini, CEO continued. "The traditional network perimeter is dissolving and users are connected to the cloud at all times. The ability to ensure fast and secure access to the cloud for users wherever they go is vital for the cloud-first future."

The architecture of the iboss cloud is fundamentally different from conventional appliance-based and conventional cloud gateway architectures. iboss has received many recent accolades including:

Cloud Company of the Year, Stratus Awards

Secure Web Gateway Solution of the Year, Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

JMP Elite 80

Cloud Security Product of the Year – Large Enterprises, Computing's Cloud Excellence Awards

Cloud Security Innovation, The Golden Bridge Awards

Cloud Security Award Winner, IT World Awards

Largest Cybersecurity Companies in MA, Boston Business Journal

Top Five Leaders in Cybersecurity, Industry Leaders

