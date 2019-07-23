IBS Treatment Market Size Worth $3.3 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 10.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 10.1%CAGR during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of target disease and increasing label extension of existing drugs are likely to accelerate market growth. In addition, growing uptake of drugs and launch of novel products are anticipated to drive the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market.

Key suggestions from the report:

IBS-C was the largest revenue generating segment by type in 2018 due to growing prevalence and increasing uptake of drugs such as Linzess/Constella and Amitiza

Linzess/Constella led the global IBS treatment market by product in 2018 due to increasing adoption of the product in major regions such as U.S., Germany , U.K., Italy , Spain , and Japan

North America was estimated to be the largest revenue generating region in 2018, followed by Europe . Major factors contributing to its dominant share are presence of key market players, high patient awareness, strong presence of novel products, and well-established healthcare infrastructure

Europe is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Rising commercialization of products and presence of a large target population are driving the IBS treatment market

Some of the major players are Allergan; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; AstraZeneca; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; Ardelyx; and Bausch Health

Players have bene adopting strategies such as product extension, product development, regional expansion, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share. Bausch Health acquired Salix Pharmaceuticals in April 2015 to expand its portfolio with a focus on gastrointestinal drugs.

Read 185 page research report with TOC on "Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share & Analysis Report By Type (IBS-C, IBS-D), By Product (Xifaxan, Linzess/Constella, Viberzi, Amitiza), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs-treatment-market

IBS is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with the worldwide prevalence rate usually ranging between 10-15%. Most of the patients with IBS are under 50 years of age but many older adults suffer as well. The effect of the condition can vary from mild inconvenience to serious debilitation. It can control many facets of a patient's professional, emotional, and social life. Patients with moderate to severe conditions usually struggle with symptoms that frequently impair their emotional, physical, educational, social, and economic wellbeing.

Symptoms can vary and are sometimes contradictory, constipation can alternate with diarrhea. Long-term symptoms can disturb the patient's professional and personal activities, and usually limits an individual's potential. These factors further increase the need for irritable bowel syndrome treatment, which enable patients to go on with their regular life.

Around 40% patients have mild IBS, 35% have moderate IBS, and 25% have severe IBS. A significant number of people cannot distinguish IBS symptoms; it is still one of the most common disorders diagnosed by physicians. Not everyone with IBS symptoms pursues treatment for the same. Though, there are around 2.4-3.5 million yearly doctor visits for irritable bowel syndrome in U.S. alone. Globally, it affects around 35-40% of males and 60-65% of females.

Grand View Research has segmented the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market based on type, product, and region:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

IBS-C



Linzess/Constella





Amitiza





Others



IBS-D



Xifaxan





Viberzi





Others

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Xifaxan



Linzess/Constella



Viberzi



Amitiza



Others

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

