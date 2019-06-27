IBTS Gives Back to Local Communities on Third Annual L.O.V.E. Day

ASHBURN, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IBTS employees across the country recently participated in IBTS' third annual Locally Organized Volunteer Event (L.O.V.E.) Day on May 22. L.O.V.E. Day is an organization-wide event that provides the IBTS team with an opportunity to give back to the communities we live and work in.

This year a record number of IBTS offices participated, including IBTS' headquarters in Ashburn, VA, and IBTS offices in Central, LA; and League City, TX, in addition to remote employees across the country. The event reinforces IBTS' nonprofit commitment to service and strengthening communities.

"We are thrilled with our employees continued commitment to L.O.V.E. Day and dedication to bettering the communities we serve," says IBTS CEO Ashok Goswami. "This event speaks to the heart of IBTS' public service mission, and we're excited to continue expanding this event and the impact it has on communities across the nation."

IBTS employees engaged with eight different organizations and projects both on and off site.

At IBTS' headquarters in Ashburn, VA, IBTS volunteers:



Completed 86 blankets for Project Linus, a program that provides handmade blankets to comfort children that are dealing with a life-threatening illness or a traumatic circumstance

Provided nearly $1,000 worth of nonperishable food items to area middle schools as part of Backpack Buddies, a program that provides weekend food for students in need, and also supplemented a hygiene supply drive at one of the schools

Folded 3,000 ribbons for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving

Assisted with maintenance and grounds keeping at Lift Me Up Therapeutic Riding Center

In the City of Central, LA, IBTS employees hosted a barbeque for local first responders and police. IBTS' League City, TX, team gardened at a local park, and volunteers in North Carolina sorted, folded, and hung clothing at a local Salvation Army Store.

IBTS is already looking forward to next year's L.O.V.E. Day!

SOURCE Institute for Building Technology & Safety (IBTS)