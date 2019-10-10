IBTS Releases New Case Study on City of Central, LA, Success with Incorporation and NP3 Service Delivery

CENTRAL, La., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Building Technology & Safety (IBTS) has released a new case study, "From Incorporation to Community Success," which explores the experiences of the City of Central, Louisiana, a suburb of Baton Rouge located in East Baton Rouge Parish.

In particular, the case study details Central's experiences incorporating as a new city in 2005 and the successful nonprofit-public partnership (NP3) approach to municipal services it implemented with IBTS in 2011. It also shares Central's story during the catastrophic flood of 2016, as well as the efforts IBTS staff have taken since the flood to improve the City's Community Rating System (CRS) score. The CRS is a voluntary program that incentivizes community floodplain management activities that exceed minimum National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

"As part of our nonprofit commitment to public service, IBTS shares the experiences we have gained and lessons we have learned from working with local governments like Central," says IBTS Municipal Services Director Chris Miller. "This case study is an excellent resource for local governments that want to know more about a nonprofit-public partnership (NP3) approach to municipal services."

Read the full case study here.

Contact IBTS' Municipal Services Director Chris Miller at cmiller@ibts.org for more information about the case study and IBTS' municipal services.

