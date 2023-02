iBuyers Struggle with Low Stock and Fewer Customers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's not an iBuyer's market anymore.Not only have US housing starts declined for the fifth month in a row -- a trend not seen since 2009 -- but nationwide home buying fell 40% year-over-year in 2022's fourth quarter, The Wall Street Journal reported. This all spells bad news for the iBuyers who depend on a constant flow of buying and selling homes.Continue reading