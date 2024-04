Icahn Enterprises: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It's easy to hate on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) stock these days. Over the past 12 months, shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value. Some investors believe a turnaround is just around the corner. Others believe the stock should be left for dead.Is Icahn Enterprises a buy, sell, or hold right now?The first thing many investors notice about Icahn Enterprises stock is its 30% dividend yield. Few stocks, if any, are able to support this high a dividend for long. The company has already slashed its quarterly dividend payout from $2 per share to just $1 per share, which will result in a 24% annualized yield -- still outrageous, but closer to being reasonable. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel