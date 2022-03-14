Icahn Enterprises Boosts Tender Offer Price For Southwest Gas Tender

(RTTNews) - IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), announced Monday an increase in the purchase price to be paid in its cash tender offer for any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021, between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding, to $82.50 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes.

The Offer Price of $82.50 per Share represents a premium of 10% over the previous offer price of $75.00 per Share and a premium of 27% over the closing price of $64.92 of the Shares on October 13, 2021.