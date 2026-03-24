Icahn Enterprises Aktie
WKN DE: A0M1Z9 / ISIN: US4511001012
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24.03.2026 23:05:05
Icahn Enterprises Just Added $78 Million in Centuri Shares, but the Real Story Starts Earlier
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Icahn Enterprises LP increased its position in Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) by 3,488,372 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $77.99 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position was valued at $361.99 million, up $132.34 million from the previous filing, a figure that reflects both new purchases and price movements.Centuri Holdings is a leading utility infrastructure services provider in North America, supporting the modernization and reliability of gas and electric distribution systems. With a workforce of over 8,600 employees and annual revenue of $2.84 billion (TTM), the company leverages a diversified segment structure to serve both regulated utilities and emerging infrastructure needs. Its scale and expertise position it as a strategic partner for utilities investing in safety, efficiency, and grid modernization.Icahn Enterprises LP, the diversified holding company controlled by activist investor Carl Icahn, added another 3.5 million Centuri shares in Q4. The SEC filing appears under "ICAHN CARL C," Carl Icahn's personal filing identity as the controlling person over his investment entities, which is standard practice for consolidated 13F filers. Earlier in 2025, Icahn participated in a $75 million private placement alongside a $160 million public offering, committing directly to the company at a negotiated price. The Q4 add suggests that original conviction hasn't changed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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24.02.26
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04.11.25
|Ausblick: Icahn Enterprises vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Centuri Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|30,45
|1,06%
|Icahn Enterprises
|7,60
|0,66%
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