Icahn Enterprises Slips To Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported Friday a net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises for the fourth quarter of $396 million or $1.72 per depositary unit, compared to net income of $146 million or $0.61 per depositary unit in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $2.31 billion from $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year. However, net sales soared to $2.82 billion from last year's $1.86 billion.

On Wednesday, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit, payable on or about April 27 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

The company said depositary unitholders will have until April 14, 2022 to make a timely election to receive either cash or additional depositary units.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, indicative net asset value increased by $1.6 billion to $5.12 billion, despite the headwinds, compared to $3.56 billion as of December 31, 2020.