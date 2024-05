Icahn Enterprises Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

If you are looking at Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) stock as a potential investment because it has a huge 20%-plus dividend yield, then stop. The dividend yield is not the main reason why anyone should be buying this partnership. The biggest reason to own it is because you want to invest alongside Carl Icahn. But there are some complications around that fact that you need to consider.Carl Icahn is one of a small number of truly iconic Wall Street mavens. His claim to fame is the activist approach he takes, stepping into troubled situations and pushing for change to improve business performance. He's had some very high-profile wins over the years, with his approach at airline TWA being something of an imperfect example of what he does now within Icahn Enterprises .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel