Icecure Medical Aktie
WKN DE: A1W1LG / ISIN: IL0011224156
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25.03.2026 19:25:31
IceCure Medical Reports Positive Trial Results For ProSense Cryoablation System
(RTTNews) - IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) on Wednesday, has reported favorable top-line results from its ICESECRET clinical trial, which assessed the ProSense Cryoablation System for the treatment of small renal masses in patients with kidney cancer.
The trial included 114 participants, with 112 patients evaluated at a median follow-up period of four years, demonstrating an 83.9 percent rate of recurrence-free survival.
Among a subgroup of patients with tumors measuring 3 cm or smaller, who had no prior history of kidney cancer and underwent successful initial treatment, the recurrence free survival rate reached 89.4 percent.
ICCM is currently trading at $0.59, down $0.0157 or 2.58 percent on the Nasdaq.
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