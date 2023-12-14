|
14.12.2023 10:18:09
Iceland Seafood International hf: Share issuance in accordance with authorization from shareholders meeting in October 2023
Reference is made to the shareholders’ meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf. (the Company), held on 24 October 2023, whereby the Company’s board of directors was given an authorization to increase the Company’s share capital by up to ISK 200.000.000 in nominal value by way of issuing new shares to investors. In accordance with the decision of the board of directors of the Company to utilize this authorization, in order to strengthen the Company’s financial position, the Company has successfully completed a private placement to investors of 200.000.000 new shares at an offer price of ISK 5.40 per share, raising gross proceeds to the Company of ISK 1.080.000.000. The share increase is done in accordance with paragraph 3 of article 4 of the Company’s articles of association.
The new shares will be paid for in cash. Subject to settlement, the new shares will be issued electronically and registered at Nasdaq CDN and at the Icelandic Register of Enterprises. Total issued share capital of the Company will after the share increase amount to nominally ISK 3.064.479.971, divided into shares of ISK 1 each.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke -- Anleger in Asien unentschlossen
Heimische Börsen nehmen zum Start am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls deutlich nach oben. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigen sich unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.