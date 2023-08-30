Icelandair: Changes in Organizational Structure

Icelandair has decided to streamline its organizational structure to facilitate stronger performance. The Customer and Revenue divisions will be combined into a single Commercial division, bringing a holistic approach to commercial topics with continued strong focus on customer experience across the Company.

Tómas Ingason will be responsible for the Commercial division as Chief Commercial Officer. Sylvía Kristín Ólafsdóttir will move from the role of Chief Customer Officer to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Jens Bjarnason will step down as Icelandair’s Chief Operating Officer. He will continue working at Icelandair as a Senior Advisor and will report directly to the Company’s President & CEO.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO Icelandair:

"These changes are a part of our journey to drive performance while we realize our ambitious plans and seize the opportunities we see in our markets going forward. Creating a unified Commercial division will align our commercial activities, both around our core strategy where the customer is always at the center and our continued focus on strong revenue generation. Tómas, who has led commercial functions at Icelandair and within the aviation industry over the past years, will now take on an expanded leadership role. Sylvía brings her broad experience in operations, network management and from leading the Customer division over the past 18 months to her new role. Jens has extensive experience in the aviation industry and from within Icelandair over the past decades. He will support the Chief Operating Officer during the transition period and take on an important role in ensuring the successful implementation of the Airbus aircraft into Icelandair’s operations in the next years, in addition to other strategic projects.”

Tómas Ingason appointed Chief Commercial Officer

As Chief Commercial Officer, Tómas Ingason oversees a team responsible for Icelandair’s global network, revenue management, customer service & engagement strategies, marketing, sales, and partnerships. Tómas has served as Chief Revenue Officer since 2021 and served as Chief Information Officer/Chief Business Development Officer of the Company from 2019-2021. He was Chief Commercial Officer of WOW air in 2018 and Director of Rapid Digitization at Arion Bank between 2016 and 2018. Tómas was Chief Business Development Officer of WOW air in 2014. Prior to that he was Management Consultant at Bain & Company and served as Director of Revenue Management and Pricing at Icelandair for several years. Tómas holds an MBA degree and MSc. degree of Engineering in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from MIT Sloan School of Management in Boston, and a BSc. degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland.

Sylvía Kristín Ólafsdóttir appointed Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer, Sylvia Kristín Ólafsdóttir manages a team overseeing the day-to-day operations on the ground and in the air. That includes Safety and Compliance, Flight and Cabin Operations, Airport Operations, Technical and Maintenance, as well as supporting teams, including Operational Performance and Excellence, and Network Control Center. Sylvia served as Chief Customer Officer at Icelandair since 2022. Prior to that she has served as Managing Director of Business Development and Marketing at Origo. Sylvía first joined Icelandair in 2018 and served as Director of Operations Support and later as Director of Network Planning & Scheduling. She worked at the energy company Landsvirkjun from 2015 as the Head of its Geothermal Department. Prior to that, Sylvía worked for Amazon in Europe for five years, first in operations and planning and then in the company’s Kindle department where she was in charge of business intelligence, marketing and product development. Sylvía holds an M.Sc. degree in operational research from the London School of Economics and a B.Sc. degree in industrial engineering from the University of Iceland. Sylvía is Chairman of the Board of IS Funds Ltd.





Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is