Icelandair: Einar Már Guðmundsson appointed as Managing Director of Icelandair Cargo

Einar Már Guðmundsson has been appointed as the Managing Director of Icelandair Cargo.

Einar Már Guðmundsson has been with Icelandair since 2014 as a Director of the Company’s Technical Operations. Previously, Einar Már was the Leader of Procurement at Rio Tinto Alcan (ISAL) for three years and before that he was the Operations Manager of Skeljungur. Einar Már has an MBA from Copenhagen Business School and a BS degree in Science of Fisheries from the University of Akureyri. He has served as the Interim Managing Director of Icelandair Cargo since September 14th 2023.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair:

"We are very happy to announce that we have permanently hired Einar Már Guðmundsson as the Managing Director of Icelandair Cargo. Now our key objective is to bring our cargo business back to profit and build even stronger relationships with our customers. Einar Már has extensive experience in the airline industry and a great track record within Icelandair that he will bring to this role.”

Contact Information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is